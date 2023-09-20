Nolan Middle School student to be disciplined after taking ‘prohibited item’ to school

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A student at Nolan Middle School is being disciplined after taking a prohibited item to school, states a letter to parents obtained by KWTX.

The item “was quickly reported by another student and immediately confiscated by an employee,” the letter states.

“The student is being disciplined as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct. Please work with us to ensure students do not bring prohibited items to school with them.”

No further information has been provided. It’s unclear what the prohibited item was or how the student will be disciplined.

