O-I Glass in Waco to stop production in mid-October, close facility on Dec. 1

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The O-I Glass facility in Waco plans to cease production on Oct. 16 and will then doors on Dec. 1, KWTX confirmed with James Woods, with O-I.

“O-I continuously evaluates the long-term needs of the business and the viability of the assets at each manufacturing facility to best serve our critical customer base. As such, a decision has been made to close the Waco facility,” Woods further said.

The facility has produced glass packaging for the beer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverage markets since 1944, according to Woods. It employed 300 people.

“O-I has met with our team members and union officials to communicate this decision and discuss transitional support available both through the company and through the State of Texas government agencies,” Woods said.

