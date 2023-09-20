Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas family files complaint with CPS after Black student is suspended over his hair, school district asks courts to intervene

In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill...
In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, sits for a photo showing his locs, at the family's home, Sept. 10, 2023. The same week a state law went into effect prohibiting discrimination on the basis of hair, George was suspended because his locs did not comply with the district's dress code. (Darresha George via AP)(AP)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a Black high school student in Texas has filed a complaint with the school and Child Protective Services after their son has been suspended multiple times over his hair, according to KHOU 11 news.

Darryl George, a junior at Barbers Hill High School, has been suspended since Aug. 31 due to the school claiming his hair does not follow school policies.

When Darryl returned to school on Monday, he was suspended again over the length of his hair.

The family told KHOU their son’s suspension goes against the CROWN Act, which protects students from discrimination over hairstyles.

Barbers Hill ISD is not backing down from their stance and claims the length of Darryl’s hair is the issue as opposed to the style.

“The district’s grooming policy, which does not prohibit male students from wearing braids, locks, or twists, does have male hair length requirements. The CROWN Act itself does not mention hair length and the sponsor of the act has publicly confirmed that the act was never intended to prohibit grooming [policies] that limit hair length,” the district said in a statement.

The district has filed a declaratory judgment lawsuit seeking the court to clarify whether the CROWN Act prohibits grooming policies about a male student’s hair length.

Darresha George, Darryl’s mother, says hair length shouldn’t be an issue since Darryl wears his hair up.

“They said that when let down, his hair is below his eyebrows, which they’ve never seen his hair let down, because as you can see from pictures, from all the pictures, his hair is always up,” Darresha told KHOU.

State Sen. Borris Miles showed support for Darryl, calling the districts actions “discriminatory.”

“Claiming that Darryl is violating a hair length policy is simply a backdoor method to continue discriminating against students with natural hair,” Miles said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Ardra Robinson
Waco mother of 8 who killed boyfriend ‘to escape abusive relationship’ sentenced to prison
Waco police identify body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say

Latest News

FILE
Nolan Middle School student to be disciplined after taking ‘prohibited item’ to school
Jarred Chapman
Transient with history of mental illness accused of striking Waco K9 officer with a shovel
Waco ISD student mariachi band
Waco ISD’s student mariachi band rehearses for Hispanic Heritage month performances
File Photo
O-I Glass to stop production in mid-October, close Waco facility on Dec. 1