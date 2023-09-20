Texas family files complaint with CPS after Black student is suspended over his hair, school district asks courts to intervene

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a Black high school student in Texas has filed a complaint with the school and Child Protective Services after their son has been suspended multiple times over his hair, according to KHOU 11 news.

Darryl George, a junior at Barbers Hill High School, has been suspended since Aug. 31 due to the school claiming his hair does not follow school policies.

When Darryl returned to school on Monday, he was suspended again over the length of his hair.

The family told KHOU their son’s suspension goes against the CROWN Act, which protects students from discrimination over hairstyles.

Barbers Hill ISD is not backing down from their stance and claims the length of Darryl’s hair is the issue as opposed to the style.

“The district’s grooming policy, which does not prohibit male students from wearing braids, locks, or twists, does have male hair length requirements. The CROWN Act itself does not mention hair length and the sponsor of the act has publicly confirmed that the act was never intended to prohibit grooming [policies] that limit hair length,” the district said in a statement.

The district has filed a declaratory judgment lawsuit seeking the court to clarify whether the CROWN Act prohibits grooming policies about a male student’s hair length.

Darresha George, Darryl’s mother, says hair length shouldn’t be an issue since Darryl wears his hair up.

“They said that when let down, his hair is below his eyebrows, which they’ve never seen his hair let down, because as you can see from pictures, from all the pictures, his hair is always up,” Darresha told KHOU.

State Sen. Borris Miles showed support for Darryl, calling the districts actions “discriminatory.”

“Claiming that Darryl is violating a hair length policy is simply a backdoor method to continue discriminating against students with natural hair,” Miles said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

