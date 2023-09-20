Transient with history of mental illness accused of striking Waco K9 officer with a shovel

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A transient with a history of mental health issues was arrested Tuesday after police say he resisted arrest and hit a police K-9 officer in the mouth with a shovel.

Jarred Chapman, 34, who court records describe as homeless, remains in the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $4,000 after his arrest on interfering with a police service animal, terroristic threat, evading arrest and resisting arrest charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, Waco police were called to the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, formerly the Heart of Texas Region MHMR, 110 S. 12th St., on a report that Chapman was banging on the door and threatening to kill workers inside.

Officers saw Chapman carrying a military shovel “fully extended as if it was a rifle,” the affidavit states. Chapman was yelling that the MHMR staff needed to be shut down and continued to become more aggressive as officers tried to control the situation.

Officers called for more officers and a K-9 to assist with Chapman “but he refused to listen to lawful commands and would not put down the shovel,” the affidavit alleges. “A taser was deployed in an attempt to disarm Jarred, but it was ineffective and Jarred starting running south through a parking lot when K-9 was deployed to apprehend Jarred.”

Chapman struck the dog, a Belgian Malinois named Andor, in the mouth with the shovel. Chapman was taken into custody and treated by ambulance attendants for a dog bite to his left arm, according to the affidavit.

Waco police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said Andor was taken to a veterinarian and seemed to be unharmed.

