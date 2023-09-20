Waco ISD’s student mariachi band rehearses for Hispanic Heritage month performances

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - University High School’s Mariachi Band has been celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for years recently invited KWTX to one of its rehearsals for an upcoming performance meant to honor their culture and history.

The band consists of nearly 40 members, and one of the student musicians told KWTX she’s very familiar with the music they are performing.

“I joined the mariachi band because it has more people and we are performing some of my favorite songs that I used to listen to growing up, so it was really fun learning how to play it. Singing, like, being part of a group is really fun,” said University High School Student Vanessa Enriquez.

Enriquez, who played the violin while in the high school orchestra, joined the mariachi band this year. She said it gives her the feeling of nostalgia and makes her proud to represent her culture.

Band Director Archie Lee Hatten IV told KWTX he is exited to provide the class that lets students embrace their culture.

”You wouldn’t believe it, but I’ve never seen this many students in the mariachi band. Their parents were in mariachi, so it’s like their calling. So they’re teaching me as I’m teaching them,” said Hatten, “So, it’s really neat to see them do what their parents did and they exude that.”

The mariachi band is growing and the students are in need of authentic mariachi gear and apparel, which costs about $40,000.

If you are interested in helping them out, you can contact University High School.

