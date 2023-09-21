Advertise
1 killed, multiple people hurt as bus carrying children crashes on New York highway

At least one person was killed after a bus carrying children crashed and went down an embankment in New York on Thursday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAWAYANDA, N.Y. (AP) — A bus crashed on a New York highway and went down an embankment Thursday, killing one person and hurting multiple other people, police said.

State police said the wreck happened on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda, about 45 miles northwest of New York City.

Video taken from news helicopters showed the bus lying on its side in trees and shrubs several yards off the road.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus told WNBC-TV that there were around 45 people on the bus, mostly children. He said at least 5 people were badly hurt. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

