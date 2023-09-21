Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

10 Things To Do: September 23-24

(KWTX)
(KWTX)(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Get ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in Central Texas!

1. Big Game Wave Pool Tailgate Party, Hawaiian Falls Waco

2. Oklahoma! @ Waco Civic Theatre

3. Nolan Creek Brewery Oktoberfest

4. Oktoberfest at Barnett’s Public House

5. 2023 Pumpkin Fest 10th Anniversary

6. Pumpkin Festival 2023 - Western Belle Farm

7. Fall Jamboree

8. Fall Stream Clean Up

9. Celebrate Life Survivors 5k Run

10. Dueling Pianos

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Waco police identify body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits with his attorneys Dan Cogdell, right,...
Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial

Latest News

Officer Darrin McMichael
Veteran Texas police officer fell off motorcycle on I-20; struck and killed by hit-and-run driver, deputies say
File Graphic
One hospitalized, another in custody after shooting outside Tilted Kilt Pub in Killeen
Rupert Murdoch steps down
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
School hallway generic
Leon ISD cancels school due to power outage