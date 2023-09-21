10 Things To Do: September 23-24
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Get ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in Central Texas!
1. Big Game Wave Pool Tailgate Party, Hawaiian Falls Waco
2. Oklahoma! @ Waco Civic Theatre
3. Nolan Creek Brewery Oktoberfest
4. Oktoberfest at Barnett’s Public House
5. 2023 Pumpkin Fest 10th Anniversary
6. Pumpkin Festival 2023 - Western Belle Farm
9. Celebrate Life Survivors 5k Run
10. Dueling Pianos
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.