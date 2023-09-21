Cowboys All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs suffers torn ACL, out for the season

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Cowboys star CB Trevon Diggs is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in practice today, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Diggs had a strong start to the season, having an interception and forcing a fumble in the first two games.

Before the season, Diggs signed a 5-year, $97 million contract.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about Diggs’ injury after practice and declined to comment.

“I’m not going to speak on anything, way too early, so I guess some (reporters) saw him leaving the field, prayers hoping for the best simple as that,” Prescott said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.