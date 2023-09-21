Advertise
Cowboys All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs suffers torn ACL, out for the season

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) defends during an NFL Football game in Arlington on...
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) defends during an NFL Football game in Arlington on Sept. 17. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Cowboys star CB Trevon Diggs is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in practice today, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Diggs had a strong start to the season, having an interception and forcing a fumble in the first two games.

Before the season, Diggs signed a 5-year, $97 million contract.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about Diggs’ injury after practice and declined to comment.

“I’m not going to speak on anything, way too early, so I guess some (reporters) saw him leaving the field, prayers hoping for the best simple as that,” Prescott said.

