HEB awards Waco ISD EMT program $10,000 grant

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD was awarded a $10,000 grant through the HEB Tournament of Champions that will support the school districts EMT program.

The program is designed for students who want to become firefighters and allows for them to obtain their EMT certification.

Students will also learn about disaster response through the program.

The Waco Fire Department Chief attended the presentation of the check.

While there he shared the different types of equipment students will use in the program

