Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

HEB awards Waco ISD EMT program $10,000 grant

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD was awarded a $10,000 grant through the HEB Tournament of Champions that will support the school districts EMT program.

The program is designed for students who want to become firefighters and allows for them to obtain their EMT certification.

Students will also learn about disaster response through the program.

The Waco Fire Department Chief attended the presentation of the check.

While there he shared the different types of equipment students will use in the program

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Ardra Robinson
Waco mother of 8 who killed boyfriend ‘to escape abusive relationship’ sentenced to prison
Waco police identify body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say

Latest News

Round Rock police find missing 29-year-old woman
HEB awards Waco ISD EMT program $10,000 grant
Waco ISD EMT program awarded grant
Transient with history of mental illness accused of striking Waco K-9 officer with a shovel
Vietnam Veteran honored with raised flags in Killeen