Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Kittens missing for weeks rescued, reunited with mother after being found under collapsed wall

Officials with the nonprofit organization said the cats were found somehow unharmed under a...
Officials with the nonprofit organization said the cats were found somehow unharmed under a collapsed cinderblock wall.(Maui Humane Society)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Three kittens lost during the wildfires in Lahaina have been found safe several weeks later.

According to the Maui Humane Society, the kittens were located Monday night in a burn zone area nearly a month and a half after wildfires destroyed the historic town.

The animal care team said the cats were found unharmed under a collapsed cinderblock wall.

Workers with the Maui Humane Society also located the kittens’ mother.

“This is just one story of four little lives saved out of the hundreds that are currently in our care,” the nonprofit organization shared.

The feline family is now recovering together at the shelter and will be available for adoption at a later date.

“We are grateful to be able to tell stories like these,” the animal care team said.

Authorities have said at least 115 people died in the blaze that swept through Lahaina.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Waco police identify body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits with his attorneys Dan Cogdell, right,...
Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial

Latest News

Residents in a Louisiana neighborhood are saying one man's Halloween display depicting a...
Halloween display featuring devil and beheaded Jesus sparks controversy
Attorney General Ken Paxton at a border security briefing at the Texas DPS airport hangar in...
“Get ready”: Ken Paxton promises retribution in interview blitz after impeachment trial
FILE - Voters fill out their ballots at a polling site in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood,...
New York attorney general sends cease-and-desist letter to group accused of voter intimidation
The owner of a controversial Halloween display of a beheaded Jesus prop has responded to mixed...
Halloween display featuring devil and beheaded Jesus sparks controversy
Lighting strikes and dust blows from an incoming thunderstorm as hundreds of migrants line up...
Texas border cities scramble to shelter thousands of newly-arrived migrants