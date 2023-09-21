Advertise
One hospitalized, another in custody after shooting outside Tilted Kilt Pub in Killeen

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An individual is behind bars and a man is in the hospital after a shooting late Wednesday night.

Killeen Police Department officials said the incident happened outside the Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery in the 2900 block of E. Central Texas Expressway at about 11 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Police officers dispatched to the location found a man lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

The officers immediately began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and the victim was later airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, police said.

Officers arrested one person and took that person to the Killeen City Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

No further information was provided.

