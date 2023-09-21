Organization helps provide food to Central Texas children

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local organization is working to make sure no Central Texas children go hungry.

Pack of Hope sends bags of food home to more than 900 children in Central Texas who do not have enough to eat on weekends.

News 10′s Bradley Vaughn caught up with some volunteers as they got to work.

Anyone interested in helping out Pack of Hope can visit their website here.

(Bradley Vaughn)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.