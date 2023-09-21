Advertise
Organization helps provide food to Central Texas children

By Bradley Vaughn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local organization is working to make sure no Central Texas children go hungry.

Pack of Hope sends bags of food home to more than 900 children in Central Texas who do not have enough to eat on weekends.

News 10′s Bradley Vaughn caught up with some volunteers as they got to work.

Anyone interested in helping out Pack of Hope can visit their website here.

(Bradley Vaughn)

