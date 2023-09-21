Advertise
Police: Teacher fired after bringing meth to Family Fun Night at STEM academy

SARAH JAYNE DUNCAN
SARAH JAYNE DUNCAN(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE) - A teacher is in jail and no longer teaching after police say she brought methamphetamine to a family event at Helfrich Park STEM Academy.

Sarah Jayne Duncan was formerly listed as an 8th grade teacher on the school’s website. She was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

That came after police say children at the Family Fun Night found a blue scrunchie that Duncan took out of her hair. The children told a teacher they opened the scrunchie and found a glass vial with white powder and a cut straw inside.

The teacher, who wasn’t the suspect, told the kids to throw away the scrunchie and paraphernalia. Police say the teacher dug out the scrunchie from the trash and secured it until police arrived.

According to an affidavit, janitors noted that during the event, Duncan was frantically searching for some sort of hair tie.

Investigators revealed a field test of the white powder in the vial tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police say Duncan was taken to Deaconess for a drug screen, which was terminated. The affidavit states the urine samples provided did not meet temperature for testing and an unauthorized container fell from Duncan’s shorts.

Duncan told police she did lose a scrunchie, but claims it was not the one the children found. A police report shows that she admitted to owning a scrunchie with a zipper, but says it was a different color.

Officers say a photo was taken of Duncan that night, which showed her wearing a blue scrunchie that matched the appearance of the one found by the children.

Sarah Duncan was fired from the school the day of her arrest. She was taken into custody on $1,000 bond and faces drug charges.

