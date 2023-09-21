Advertise
Round Rock police find missing 29-year-old woman

By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - The Round Rock Police Department have found missing 29-year-old Yara Perez and say she is cooperating with the department.

On Aug. 26, 2023, at around 11:50 p.m., Perez was seen leaving Divas Men’s Club in Austin with two men. All three got inside a black Ford Expedition and Perez had not been seen or heard from since.

Perez was reported missing on Sept. 12, 2023, by her babysitter.

Police say Perez was known to be gone for days at a time, but the babysitter was concerned for Perez’s welfare after not hearing from Perez since the night of her disappearance.

On Sept. 20, 2023, Round Rock detectives found the black Ford Expedition and spoke to the driver of the vehicle.

Police say the driver told them he took Perez and the other man to 6th street in Austin and dropped them off. The driver says this is the last time he saw either of them.

Later that day, Round Rock detectives were able to confirm Perez’s location after a family member reported Perez had contacted them.

There is no additional information at this time.

