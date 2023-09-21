Steamy heat now, but rain chances trending up with our next front

The heat and humidity aren’t giving up and we have a few more days of high temperatures hovering just under 100. Of course, factoring in the humidity and it’ll feel like the upper 90s/low 100s for a few hours in the afternoon Friday-Sunday. Fall officially kicks off at 1:50 AM this Saturday, September 23rd, but we won’t start to see temperatures feel a little more seasonable until next week. After a cold front comes through to end the weekend/start next week we will see a few days in the upper 80s/low 90s. This front also looks to bring our next round of rain and the good news is that rain chances/totals seem to be trending upward. If it all plays out, areas east of I-35 will have the highest rain chances & pick up 0.5″-1.0″. Areas west of I-35, could still see about 0.25″-0.5″ from this front.

We see summer-style heat for the next few days because we have a summertime weather set up currently. High pressure is in control which prohibits clouds from rising into rain clouds. Even though we have the fuel for rain/storms, the high pressure squashes the vertical lift needed. This high pressure will start to shift down to our southwest heading into the weekend. And that is what allows us to open the door for a cold front to swing on through. That said, the high is already a little off to the west and that puts us on the outer bands of the high (compared to directly under it). There will be some storms that ride around the high late tonight/early tomorrow morning and will try to clip into our northern counties late tonight. Most forecast models keep storms out of our area, but if one or two stronger storms can hold on long enough, our northeastern counties might see a little overnight/early morning rain.

There’s some good news to share with you in regards to rain and “cooler” temperatures. A cold front is set to move into Central Texas late this weekend, bringing back rain and dropping our temperatures for next work week. The front looks to slowly work its way into Central Texas late Sunday night into Monday. Until the front arrives, we’re expecting warm mornings around the mid to upper 70s and hot afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 90s with feels-like temperatures in the low 100s Friday through Sunday. Once the cold front arrives, morning lows will drop down into the upper 60s and low 70s and drop highs back into the upper 80s and low 90s.. Still not as cool as we’d like, but definitely looking cooler than what we’re dealing with this week. As the front approaches from the west on Saturday, we could see a few showers or storms pop up, but chances are only at about 20%. Rain chances go up late Sunday throughout the day Monday as the front moves through. The front doesn’t clear the area completely until Tuesday, so we’ll keep rain chances around on Tuesday too. We’ll continue to keep you updated on totals and on our severe weather potential with this cold front.

