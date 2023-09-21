Summer not leaving just yet...

The summer heat won’t give up and we have the humidity to deal with too. Wednesday featured lots of sun with highs reaching into the mid to upper 90s across Central Texas! Keep in mind the normal high for this time of the year sits right around 89°. Sadly we’re not expecting any relief to head our way for the rest of the week. Above normal temperatures and breezy south winds will have Central Texans second guessing if fall is actually right around the corner. Fall officially kicks off at 1:50 AM this Saturday, September 23rd. Our Thursday morning is starting out with partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy south winds. This morning is also warm and muggy with low temperatures down around the mid 70s. You can expect this afternoon to be similar to what we’ve been dealing with throughout the work week. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s… But factor in the breezy south winds pumping in that Gulf moisture, we’re going to feel a lot hotter and sticky too. Feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s. Stay hydrated everyone!

We’re expecting mostly rain free conditions to continue for Central Texas for the rest of the week. We’re under an area of high pressure, which is responsible for the warmer than normal temperatures, but also keeps rain out of our area. We’ll start to see that high shift down to our southwest heading into the weekend. That puts some of our northern counties in the area where IF storms hold together, then those areas could see a few showers and storms. We’re expecting the overall better chance for showers and storms to remain to our north and northeast. We’re going to watch another complex of showers and storms develop to our north this afternoon and evening. Forecast models keep most of that activity out of our area. The big question is how far south will any of the activity make it before dissipating. We could see a few showers and storms move into our northeastern areas late tonight into Friday morning. There is a chance that we could see additional showers and storms develop Friday afternoon and evening. The best chance looks to be for areas near and east of I-45… But most will not see rain and have the heat and humidity to deal with for those Friday night football games.

There’s some good news to share with you in regards to rain and “cooler” temperatures. A cold front is set to move into Central Texas late this weekend, bringing back rain and dropping our temperatures for next work week. The front looks to slowly work its way into Central Texas late Sunday night into Monday. Until the front arrives, we’re expecting warm mornings around the mid to upper 70s and hot afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 90s with feels-like temperatures in the low 100s Friday through Sunday. Once the cold front arrives, morning lows will drop down into the upper 60s and low 70s and drop highs back into the upper 80s and low 90s.. Still not as cool as we’d like, but definitely looking cooler than what we’re dealing with this week. As the front approaches from the west on Saturday, we could see a few showers or storms pop up, but chances are only at about 20%. Rain chances go up late Sunday throughout the day Monday as the front moves through. The front doesn’t clear the area completely until Tuesday, so we’ll keep rain chances around on Tuesday too. When the rain comes to a close, we’re expecting about a half-inch to over an inch of rain. We’ll continue to keep you updated on totals and on our severe weather potential with this cold front

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.