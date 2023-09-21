Veteran Texas police officer fell off motorcycle on I-20; struck and killed by hit-and-run driver, deputies say

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - A North Texas community is mourning the devastating loss of Arlington Police Department Officer Darrin McMichael, who was killed in a crash near I-20 and Dowdy Ferry Road in Dallas as he was heading into work for the day, the department wrote in a social media post.

McMichael was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he suffered in the wreck.

Officer McMichael was a 24-year veteran of the Arlington Police Department and “a dedicated member of our Motorcycle Unit, where he’d honorably served for the last 13 years,” the department said.

McMichael also served as a patrol officer and as a detective during a tenure with the Austin Police Department.

“Officer Darrin McMichael was a respected and beloved member of our APD family,” said City of Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones.

“We are heartbroken and we are hurting. This is a devastating loss that will be felt for a long time. Please pray for his wife, who is also an APD employee, his family, his friends, and his APD family. They need all the support they can get right now.”

Doug Sisk, with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, told CBS Texas that McMichael was on his way to work when he fell off of his motorcycle around 5:30 a.m. after bumping into the back of an SUV when traffic ahead of him slowed.

While McMichael was on the ground, another vehicle, believed to be a dark-colored Chrysler or Dodge, ran over him, Sisk further told CBS Texas.

Sisk said the driver who ran over McMichael did not stop, and the DCSO is asking anyone who may have been in the area for information or dashcam video.

