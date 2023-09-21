Advertise
Vietnam Veteran honored with raised flags in Killeen

Rivera family and friends with folded flag given to Monse Rivera during the ceremony.(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -With flags raised and jeeps lined up, veterans in the non-profit organization Jeep 254  led the way to the central Texas state veterans’ cemetery to honor Rivera.

Rivera was popular throughout the community, known for his decorated career with the army and his dedication to helping disabled veterans.

Felix Velazquez, a friend of Rivera’s and member of Jeep 254, remembers him as “an awesome Puerto Rican. He lived to his heritage.”

Monse Rivera was given a folded flag to honor the late vet, she shared at the ceremony how her husband wanted her to be happy and how she “promised him [she] would be okay.”

Around 100 members of the community showed up to support and honor the late vet.

Rivera’s grandson, Jason Arana, explains how the large crowd was “shocking at first but not surprising,” knowing that his grandfather touched many lives and left a lasting impact on the Killeen Community.

