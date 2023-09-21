Waco police arrest Robinson man accused of stabbing, slashing girlfriend’s ex

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police arrested a Robinson man Wednesday after investigators said he stabbed and slashed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend during an altercation in July.

Joseph Andrade, 56, a native of Portugal, was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after he fought with Jason Kevil in the street in the 2200 block of North 42nd Street in Waco on July 5.

Kevil’s ex-girlfriend, who was dating Andrade at the time, came by Kevil’s residence to pick up her belongings from the curb, where Kevil moved them after they broke up, according to an arrest affidavit.

Kevil and Andrade started arguing in the street in front of Kevil’s residence and Andrade hit Kevil in the leg with a vacuum cleaner, the affidavit alleges.

Andrade grabbed a knife from his vehicle and started “wielding it at Kevil,” the affidavit states. “Kevil did not fight Andrade, but was ultimately sliced and stabbed by Andrade,” according to the affidavit, which said Kevil suffered stomach wounds.

Andrade and the woman fled the scene before officers arrived, police reported.

A neighbor videoed the incident on her cell phone and provided a statement to police. Kevil later picked Andrade from a photo array as the man who stabbed him, the affidavit states.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.