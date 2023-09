MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Crews from the McGregor fire and McGregor VFD are responding to a car accident at Highway 84 and Comanche Springs.

Authorities there say the crash involved one motor vehicle and a cow.

So far it is reported one person is injured, their identity has not been released at this time.

Roads are open.

