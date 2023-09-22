Advertise
Central Texas woman celebrates turning 100-years-old

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman is celebrating turning 100-years-old.

Jewel Mitchell lives at the Atrium Nursing Home in Bellmead.

Thursday she was surrounded by her friends, family and church as they celebrated the milestone with her.

Jewel said she asked God to get her this far, and she is ready for the years to come.

To end the celebration, everyone prayed and worshiped together for Jewel’s continued health and happiness.

