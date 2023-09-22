Classroom Champions: Rosebud-Lott’s KK Robertson

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Rosebud-Lott’s Kayley “KK” Robertson.

Robertson is a standout volleyball player for the Rosebud-Lott Cougars. She’s been the starting setter for the varsity team since her freshman year, which was a goal of hers she had set many years before.

“Her eighth grade year, she came to me, she said what do I need to do to have an opportunity to be on varsity as a freshman,” said head volleyball coach Amanda Spencer. “And I said well, I’ll be needing a setter in the coming years and she said ‘okay, I’m gonna do it.’”

Robertson is also set to graduate as the class valedictorian. She plans on playing volleyball at the college level and eventually wants to become a physical therapist, which stemmed from her time serving as an athletic trainer at Rosebud-Lott.

“I love being able to help people get better, and just like, getting them back on the court or field, anything,” said Robertson. “And it just clicked like freshman year when I became an athletic trainer.”

Congratulations, Kayley, you’re a Classroom Champion!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.