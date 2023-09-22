Coryell County Sheriff’s Office arrests second person in horse cruelty case

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Sabrina Hale, 37, was arrested Thursday in Palo Pinto County on warrants out of Coryell County, including 14 counts of animal cruelty to livestock animals.

In addition to the animal cruelty charges, Hale is facing charges in separate cases including burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief and theft of property.

Hale is the second person arrested after Coryell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) removed 11 abandoned horses from a property near Topsey in August. Three dead horses were also found on the property.

The other suspect, Colton Hale, 34, was charged with abandoning 14 horses after the owner of the property called CCSO to report that the owner of the horses had not been seen since May 2.

Colton Hale, 34, (Coryell County Sheriff's Office)

The property owner said she was not able to afford to care for the horses and was unable to get in contact with the owners.

On Aug. 3, the property owner called the sheriff’s office and said three horses had died, and she did not want any more deaths.

The next morning a CCSO Livestock Deputy met with the property owner to look at the horses.

The Deputy noticed “several round bale feeders on the property that were empty,” and “three troughs filled with water and no grass anywhere on the property.”

After finding one of the three dead horses, the deputy observed the remaining 11 horses.

The horses were described by CCSO as being in “bad shape, " with bones protruding from their heads, ribs and hips.

On Aug. 5, the remaining 11 horses were removed from the property and taken into the sheriff’s office custody.

A veterinarian examined the 11 horses on Aug. 8 and determined the horses to be “very thin, exhibiting signs of malnourishment.”

Based on the deputy’s observations at the property, and the veterinarian’s examination, CCSO issued 14 arrest warrants for Colton Hale alleging cruelty to livestock

Colton Hale was arrested on Aug. 17 and booked in the Coryell County Jail on bonds totaling $35,000. He was released on bond on Aug. 19

Sabrina Hale is booked in Coryell County Jail on bonds totaling $180,000 on 18 criminal charges.

CCSO says the investigation is ongoing and they anticipate more arrests.

“These horses were in a terrible situation, and I am happy they have been removed and are receiving the care and attention they deserve,” Coryell County Sheriff Scott A. Williams said.

