Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

District attorney investigator accidentally discharges firearm inside courthouse, police say

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator...
The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - An accidental shooting caused panic at a courthouse in Atlanta Friday morning, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse and wounded her own leg.

Police said the investigator was alert, conscious and breathing following the incident.

They also reported there is currently no safety threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Waco police identify body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits with his attorneys Dan Cogdell, right,...
Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

FILE - The statement of facts to support the arrest warrant for Rodney Milstreed of Finksburg,...
Capitol rioter who attacked AP photographer and police officers is sentenced to 5 years in prison
The children’s books are bound together with plastic rings that could detach from the book and...
More than 250,000 children’s books recalled
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
FILE: Mayor Eric Johnson responds to questions during a news conference at City Hall to discuss...
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson switches to Republican Party
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Sen. Menendez says he has been falsely accused of accepting bribes as probe finds $100,000 in gold bars, prosecutors say