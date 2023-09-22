Fatal shooting in Temple leaves one dead, another injured, police say

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Temple Thursday morning.

On Sept. 21 at around 9:54 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Little Flock Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman in the area who had been shot.

She was moved to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found a second victim, a man, inside the home who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The man has been identified by police as 42-year-old Cody Kinslow and next of kin have been notified.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is working alongside the DPS Texas Rangers to investigate the incident.

