Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Fatal shooting in Temple leaves one dead, another injured, police say

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Temple Thursday morning.

On Sept. 21 at around 9:54 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Little Flock Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman in the area who had been shot.

She was moved to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found a second victim, a man, inside the home who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The man has been identified by police as 42-year-old Cody Kinslow and next of kin have been notified.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is working alongside the DPS Texas Rangers to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Waco police identify body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits with his attorneys Dan Cogdell, right,...
Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir killed in prison, officials say

Latest News

KWTX@4: Caritas of Waco partners with H-E-B for Feast of Caring happening Tuesday, October 3rd....
KWTX@4: Caritas of Waco partners with H-E-B for Feast of Caring happening Tuesday, October 3rd. - 9.22.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Big Tex put into place, Burger King offers homecoming meal, and more....
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Big Tex put into place, Burger King offers homecoming meal, and more. 9.22.23
Waco celebrates I-35 Globes public art project representing the city
Waco celebrates I-35 Globes public art project representing the city
Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast