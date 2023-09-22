Advertise
Good News Friday: September 22, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - HEB awarded Waco ISD a $10,000 check to grow its student EMT program. The program is designed for students who want to become firefighters and allows for them to obtain their EMT certification. Students will also learn about disaster response through the program.

We want to quickly wish a Happy Belated Birthday to Regan Bulter. She turned 5 years old on Wednesday. Her mom says they are from Gatesville and watch us every morning. We’re told Reagan wants Pete, Ke’sha and Sean to come celebrate with her.

Huge shout out to Hayes Pethel who is a 6th grader from Belton. He has just won the Champions Golf Club in Houston and is heading to Augusta, Georgia for the National Drive Chip and Putt competition on April 7th. He is only 1 of 80 kids that will compete. Goodluck Hayes!

West Middle School held its first ever Trojan recognition rally this week. It recognized one student from every grade level as the student of the month. Coach Alyssa Biles earned Teacher of the Month and Mrs. Nikki Betts won staff member of the month. 201 students were recognized with Perfect Attendance awards.

2 Midway FFA teams placed among the top 10 in Texas this summer. The AG Issues team made history by finishing 10th but are still advancing to the state finals. Midway’s Wildlife team placed 9th out of 200 teams. Sophomore Greyson Hanes placed as the 15th-highest individual out of 236 high school students

