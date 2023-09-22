Heartwarming reunion: Abused puppy reunites with College Station Animal Control and Police

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -On Thursday, a puppy that was found abandoned near a dumpster last month was reunited with the animal control specialist who rescued him and the detectives who found the person accused of the abuse.

Tahoka, an adult male poodle mix, was found in record-setting heat in the 400 block of Boyett Street near Northgate. Police say he was found inside a wire dog kennel with a blanket draped over it and had to receive emergency treatment.

“When I first laid eyes on him, he could hardly move at all. He was just lying there, whining. So now I’m really excited to see how far he’s come,” said College Station Animal Control Supervisor Jennifer Ginsel.

After several days in the ICU and surgery, Tahoka is now recovering with a foster family and getting better each day, thanks to the people at the Kingdom Animal Hospital and the Aggieland Humane Society.

Abused puppy reunites with College Station Animal Control and Police. (KBTX)

“When I first picked him up and realized how thin he was, it was alarming, but thankfully with training, we knew exactly what to do and what we needed to do for the pup,” Ginsel added.

“It was so heartbreaking to see when he arrived. He was so weak he could barely stand. He could barely lift up his head,” said Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director Katrina Ross. “He has made nearly a full medical recovery, and he is now a spunky and happy-go-lucky little poodle pup,”

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)

Ross says Tahoka’s recovery wouldn’t be possible without support from the community.

“Everyone really rallied behind Tahoka. Between financial contributions and donations, to everyone just sharing his story and helping the College Station Police Department apprehend and find the person that did this cruel and heinous act to Tahoka,” said Ross.

The case received widespread attention on social media after police shared photos of a poodle that was found in poor condition on August 22nd.

Detectives with the College Station Police Department say a tip from a social media post helped lead to the arrest of 36-year-old Torcay Fletcher of College Station. Fletcher was charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal, which is a Class A misdemeanor, and has since bonded out of the Brazos County Jail.

Torcay Fletcher, arrested and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal. (KBTX)

Detectives say they were eager to get this case solved and are grateful for the community’s help.

“The public usually rallies for them, and I understand why. So it kind of gives me as a detective the opportunity to jump out there and give someone something that can’t defend themselves an opportunity to get a little bit of justice,” said College Station Police Detective Ethan Cartwright.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.