Hot for the weekend but a cold front arrives soon

The hot and humid conditions carry on right through the weekend… But there is an end to this wave of summer heat. The above normal temperatures and breezy south winds will have Central Texans second guessing if fall is actually right around the corner. Fall officially kicks off at 1:50 AM this Saturday. Keep in mind the normal high for this time of the year sits right around 89° - We’re going to be 5 to 10-degrees warmer than normal Friday through Sunday. It’s warm and muggy again for your morning commute. We have some clouds around this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Hot and sticky conditions return once again for the remainder of the day. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s with feels-like temperatures in the low 100s. If you’re heading out to any area football games this evening prepare for hot conditions. Around kickoff temperatures will still be in the low to mid 90s and only cooling off into the mid to upper 80s by the time the games are over. Rain chances today look very minimal. We’re monitoring a complex and storms in eastern Oklahoma Friday morning. Forecast models show those storms diving south into Texas throughout the day - With storms mainly staying EAST of I-45. We could possibly see a stray shower or two in our eastern areas but most remain rain free. We’ll also monitor additional storms that could develop to our northwest this evening. IF that activity can hold together, we could see a few weakening storms move into our northwestern areas after 9PM and clearing by midnight.

As far as the weekend goes, mornings will be warm starting off in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoons will be toasty too.. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 90s to around 100°. We’re thinking that some Central Texans could see late season triple digit temperatures. Our average last 100° day is August 29th, but last year we recorded 100° temperature on October 12th, which is the latest we’ve ever recorded triple digits at the Waco Regional Airport. If we were to see triple digits in Central Texas the better day for that would be on Sunday before a cold front moves in. Highs on Sunday look to be in the upper 90s and low 100s. High humidity sticks around this weekend - Leaving us with feels-like temperatures between 100° to 105°. While we’re forecast to stay below record highs - It’s something we’ll watch closely through the weekend.

Now our rain chances will be increasing over the weekend thanks to a cold front. The front looks to slowly work its way into Central Texas late Sunday night and throughout the day Monday. The front will still be to our northwest on Saturday, but forecast models develop showers and storms to our west Saturday afternoon and evening. We could possibly see some of that activity move into our western areas Saturday evening, but most will stay dry for Saturday. We’ll likely keep mostly dry conditions throughout the day on Sunday, but as the front nears Central Texas, our rain chances go up. Scattered showers and storms look likely Sunday night and continue throughout the day on Monday as the front rolls on through. Rain chances look to come to a close by Tuesday. Because we’re going to be hot and humid ahead of the front Sunday, we cannot rule out a few strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging winds remaining the major concern. It looks like we could see around 0.50″ to 1″ with isolated higher amounts possible. Behind the front we’re expecting quiet conditions for the rest of next work week. Temperatures will be dropping down into the upper 80s and low 90s behind the front… So not as cool as what we’d like, but it does bring us back down closer to normal.

