Hot weekend with storms by Sunday night

The hot and humid conditions carry on right through the weekend even with Fall officially starting at 1:50 AM Saturday. Keep in mind the normal high for this time of the year sits right around 89° - we are above that for the weekend. We might even have another one or two 100 degree day(s) before the weekend is over. If we were to see triple digits in Central Texas the better day for that would be on Sunday before a cold front moves in. High humidity sticks around this weekend - Leaving us with feels-like temperatures between 100° to 105°. While we’re forecast to stay below record highs - It’s something we’ll watch closely through the weekend.

Now our rain chances will be increasing over the weekend thanks to a cold front. The front looks to slowly work its way into Central Texas late Sunday night and throughout the day Monday. The front will still be to our northwest on Saturday, but forecast models develop showers and storms to our west Saturday afternoon and evening. We could possibly see some of that activity move into our western areas Saturday evening, but most will stay dry for Saturday. We’ll likely keep mostly dry conditions throughout the day on Sunday, but as the front nears Central Texas, our rain chances go up. Scattered showers and storms look likely Sunday night and continue throughout the day on Monday as the front rolls on through. Rain chances look to come to a close by Tuesday. Because we’re going to be hot and humid ahead of the front Sunday, we cannot rule out a few strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging winds remaining the major concern. There’s already a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe storms for areas west and north of Waco. It looks like we could see around 0.50″ to 1″ with isolated higher amounts possible. Behind the front we’re expecting quiet conditions for the rest of next work week. Temperatures will be dropping down into the upper 80s and low 90s behind the front… So not as cool as what we’d like, but it does bring us back down closer to normal.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.