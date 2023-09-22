Advertise
Local business reopens tailgate spot for last Baylor vs. UT game

By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -George’s restaurant, bar and grill in Waco has been catering to the Baylor and UT rivalry since 1930, when they first opened.

Baylor and UT have been playing each other since 1901, and according to manager Kevin Lopez, UT fans have made George’s their go-to spot during their visits to McLane stadium.

Lopez says that UT families “know exactly where George’s is. And it’s just been a staple for them just like it’s been a staple for us bears here.”

While George’s has had a packed restaurant filled with Baylor and UT fans, staff are also preparing George’s party zone.

The tailgate spot across McLane stadium is making its return after having to close during covid.

Managing partner Chris Cady says that the zone is “an atmosphere that’s just fun to hang out” and encourages all fans to come visit.

