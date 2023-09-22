Midway ISD holds community meeting to educate taxpayers on voter-approval tax rate election

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A record tax cut is now in the hands of voters and Midway ISD held their first community-wide meeting to help educate taxpayers on what all of this means.

Midway ISD Superintendent Chris Allen says it is important that everyone has the chance to understand what this tax rate would mean depending on the outcome of the election. The turnout for this first meeting wasn’t as high as expected but they stress that these meetings are not just for parents, they’re for every taxpayer who wants to know where their money is going.

“When you’re talking to folks about an issue that can impact their students, and student experience, and impact local taxes, you need to show up and talk about it,” Allen says.

With election day only 47 days away, the district is looking for every chance to explain to taxpayers how they can help better our schools. The tax rate increase they are proposing would generate $3.75 million. That money would go to staff, which lately has been a revolving door of employees.

Shanna Whitney has had students in Midway ISD for more than a decade and she says she has watched teachers come and go more than ever before.

“There was a time when we saw teachers repeat with my second child that were there for my first child. And between my second child and third child, we’ve never had any of the same teachers in that process and they are only three years apart,” Whitney explains.

Which is why she encourages that not only Midway ISD families show up, but anyone who wants to know how the money will benefit the students.

Election say is November 7, and there are more meetings like this ahead. If you would like to know when and where the next meetings are, you can find those here.

For a more detailed look at the ins and outs of this voter-approval tax rate election, you can see KWTX’s Ally Kadlubar’s report here.

