NASCAR driver Joey Gase participates in Donate Life’s Handprints for Hope event

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Donate Life and student organ donation advocates from Baylor held a Handprints for Hope event at Mclane Stadium on Thursday.

The event was to celebrate the lives impacted by organ, eye and tissue donations across the state.

The event was also used to inspire others to sign up to be an organ donor.

NASCAR driver Joey Gase was at the event and loved ones of organ donors got to put their painted handprint on his car in their memory.

Gase, whose mother was an organ donor after she passed away from a brain aneurysm, highlighted how important events like this are to him and his family.

Gase will drive the car from the event in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday Sept. 23.

