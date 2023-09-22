Advertise
Papa Jack’s earns spot on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas”

By Nate Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tucked away in a strip center off of East Waco Drive, just before you get to Martin Luther King Jr. Bvld., is Papa Jack’s Barbecue.

If you didn’t know it was there, you might miss it.

But as it turns out, Papa Jack’s was actually ranked by Yelp as the second best place to eat in all of Texas in 2023.

According to Kimberly Hicks, one of the barbecue joint’s cooks, their restaurant routinely gets visitors not only from all over the county, but all over the world.

In fact, it happens so often, that she decided to put up a map in the restaurant, where visitors can drop a pin on their hometown.

Despite having such a diverse group of visitors, Hicks says that, at first, they didn’t even know they had made Yelp’s list.

”It feels good, we didn’t even really know,” she said.

“Some people kept coming from Austin the day the list came out and, finally, the fourth person was like, ‘no you don’t understand, you made Texas’ top 100.’”

Even though they’re used to being busy, their spot near the top of Yelp’s list has led to a serious uptick in business.

”With the list coming out, we’ve actually done, probably double in the last two weeks,” said Hicks.

“So we’ve been quite busy.”

Some other spots in Waco that made the list are Cajun Craft, and Revival Eastside Eatery.

