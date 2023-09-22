Video of Elijah McClain’s stop by police shown as officers on trial in Black man’s death

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Elijah McClain’s mother left a Colorado courtroom in tears Friday after prosecutors showed video footage of the 23-year-old Black man pinned down by police officers during a fatal 2019 confrontation, which rose to prominence during nationwide protests over racial discrimination and excessive force in policing.

Two officers from the Denver suburb of Aurora are on trial for manslaughter and other felony charges. The episode was captured by police body cameras, and prosecutors are leaning heavily on that footage to convince jurors that excessive force contributed to McClain’s death.

On the night he was stopped, McClain was walking home from a convenience store wearing a runner’s mask. The officers were responding to a report of a “sketchy” person in the neighborhood. McClain wore the mask because anemia made him cold, relatives later said.

The encounter quickly escalated and officers took him to the ground. McClain lost consciousness at least once after an officer put him in a neck hold pressing against his carotid artery.

McClain, a massage therapist who relatives described as a gentle introvert, threw up repeatedly after the neck hold. He was kept on the ground for 15 minutes before paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of ketamine. He suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was taken off life support three days later.

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was stopped by Aurora, Colo., Police Department officers while walking home, before family members hold a news conference, Friday, July 3, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. Four years after Elijah McClain died after being stopped by police in Colorado, two of the police officers charged in his death are set to go on trial. Prosecutors are expected to present opening statements Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in the trial of Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt on manslaughter, criminally negligent reckless homicide and assault charges. They, a third officer and two paramedics were indicted in 2021 by a state grand jury convened following an outcry over McClain’s death. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski | AP)

The racial reckoning in the United States that followed George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police brought renewed interest in McClain’s death. Charges in the case were brought in 2021 after Colorado’s attorney general convened a state grand jury to investigate.

A revised coroner’s report determined a powerful sedative called ketamine given by paramedics to McClain played a key role in his death.

Sheneen McClain, Elijah’s mother, sat in the front row of the courtroom for a third day and seemed to be breathing deeply as the video clips were shown for about an hour.

She turned down an offer of tissues as she sat near lawyers from the state toward the beginning of the footage but left the courtroom in tears when it ended. She sobbed as she was escorted into an office down the hallway and returned to watch testimony about an hour later.

The video shown Friday was enhanced by the prosecution to remove distracting sounds and brighten images from the confrontation on Aug. 24, 2019. Some jurors took notes and one appeared to doze off as the footage was played in the courtroom after the lights were lowered.

As the struggle starts, McClain can be heard saying “I intend to take my power back,” and one of the officers radios for more help saying, “Give us more units. We’re fighting him.” The events cannot be clearly seen as the officers and their cameras move.

Soon, muffled cries and groans can be heard from McClain. He apologizes and then appears to try explain himself, but the officers do not respond. “My name is Elijah McClain. I was just trying to go home. I’m just different. I’m just different. I’m so sorry,” McClain says.

When an officer tells him to stop moving McClain replies, “I wasn’t trying to do that. I can’t breathe correctly.” McClain can be heard vomiting, and an officer directs McClain to throw up away from him.

The officers’ body cameras came off as they struggled with McClain early in the encounter so some of the footage showed grass, a neighboring apartment building and the sky. But people’s voices can still be heard.

Dr. David Beuther, a pulmonary critical care physician, testified Friday that he heard McClain panting during the encounter and believes McClain inhaled his vomit into his lungs because he was not able to expel it.

The city of Aurora agreed in 2021 to pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by McClain’s parents. The lawsuit alleged the force used by officers against McClain, and his struggle to survive it, dramatically increased the amount of lactic acid in his system, leading to his death, possibly along with the large dose of ketamine he was given.

Lawyers for the officers have argued their actions were in line with department policies and not responsible for McClain’s death. They’ve sought to shift blame to the paramedics who injected the ketamine. Trials against a third officer and two paramedics are scheduled in the coming months.

___

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.