Austin faces the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play

LA Galaxy (8-11-9, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (9-13-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Austin FC -109, Los Angeles +253, Draw +294; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin hosts the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play.

Austin is 7-13-4 against Western Conference opponents. Austin is fifth in the Western Conference with 40 goals led by Sebastian Driussi with 10.

The Galaxy are 6-7-9 in conference play. The Galaxy are 5-0-0 when they record at least three goals.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Galaxy won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Driussi has 10 goals and three assists for Austin. Emiliano Rigoni has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Riqui Puig has scored six goals with four assists for the Galaxy. Billy Sharp has six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 2-5-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Galaxy: 5-2-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 6.6 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured).

Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured), Calegari (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.