Celebrate Life Survivors 5K Run in Waco raises awareness of cancer while raising funds for treatment

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Runners as young as 6 and as old as 80 all took to Indian Spring Park on Saturday morning for the inaugural Celebrate Life Survivors 5K Run.

Robin Mitchell was one of the dozens of cancer survivors who participated in the Survivors Celebration Lap, part of the race, a celebration of overcoming cancer.

”One of my coworkers was here as well and we walked together,” Mitchell said. “She just finished her treatment for breast cancer when I was diagnosed.”

Mitchell has been cancer-free for 7 years now.

”It was non hodgkin’s lymphoma and it was the diffuse b cell,” she said.

The Survivors Celebration Lap was held in conjunction with the 5K, all a part of the inaugural Celebrate Life Survivors 5K Run, hosted by Ascension Providence and Texas Oncology.

”What we’re here to do today is to support people who have gone through all that and just help honor their support groups,” Dr. Carl Chakmajkin, medical oncologist with Texas Oncology, said.

In total, the race raised more than $3,200, all of which will fund screening and survivorship programs at Texas Oncology and Ascension Providence in Waco.

”Financial constraints are a big challenge when we’re dealing with cancer,” Dr. Maydee Rosario, pulmonologist with Ascension Providence, said. “This will fund transportation and survivorship programs as cancer patients go through all of this.”

As far as Michell, the overall strong showing of support at the race reminded her of her support system during her battle.

“I had my family there with me, I had the people at the hospital taking care of me,” Mitchell said. “It was so supportive.”

Ascension Providence and Texas Oncology are still collecting donations to support cancer patients through assistance and survivorship programs.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.