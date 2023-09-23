Extreme heat through Sunday, but changes for the workweek

Saturday is the first official day of Fall, but it sure doesn’t feel like it. Extreme heat has been the big story for Saturday, and that will be the big story most of the day Sunday. Highs of Sunday will be near 100°, with heat index values over 105°. A Heat Advisory is in effect through 7pm Sunday. Changes start to roll in late Sunday, mainly after sunset. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form across North Texas and will start to push down into our area. Best rain chances are likely late Sunday and into Monday morning.

We will keep scattered rain chances around Monday as our next cold front moves through. That front will drop our temperatures back to closer to normal for this time of year. Highs most of next week will be in the low 90s.

