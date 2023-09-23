Heat Advisory for the weekend

Fall is officially here, but it’s not going to feel like it this weekend. We have a heat advisory in place until 7 pm Sunday. Starting at noon today it will feel 100+ and the peak heat of the afternoon will bring “feels like” temperatures 105°-110°! That’s the case for today & tomorrow. We might even have another one or two 100 degree day(s) before the weekend is over. This heat is all before a cold front comes in to end the weekend/start next week. While we’re forecast to stay below record highs - It’s something we’ll watch closely through the weekend.

Thankfully the summer-style heat as an end in sight. We have a cold front set to arrive by Monday and that will help to bring temperatures down close to where they should be for this time of year. The 80s on Monday will feel so nice compared to the triple digit high on Sunday. It’s because of the front, the clouds and rain that we see this cool down to start next week. We will also see lower humidity behind the front. That will help to shut off rain chances, most likely by Monday night, but definitely by the end of Tuesday. The lower humidity will be around for a few days but slowly building back in as the week progresses.

Let’s talk more about that cold front...

TODAY: The front looks to slowly work its way into Central Texas late Sunday night and throughout the day Monday. Ahead of the front, we have the heat and the humidity! That could lead to a few pre-frontal showers/weaker thunderstorms as we heat up this afternoon. Severe weather, for us, is not expected. That said, there is a marginal risk of severe weather just outside of our area (to the northwest). Most of us will be rain-free today, but we will monitor those storms to the northwest to make sure a renegade storm doesn’t break free and try to move in.

SUNDAY/MODAY: Scattered showers and storms look likely Sunday night and continue throughout the day on Monday as the front rolls on through. Rain chances look to come to a close by Tuesday. There could be a few strong/severe storms with large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain with localized flooding concerns. The Storm Prediction Center, has given parts of Central Texas a level 2/5 slight risk for storms. It looks like we could see around 0.50″ to 1″ with isolated higher amounts possible.

Temperatures are more typical to late September standards next week as we return to the upper 80s for a few days and the lower humidity will also feel nice. Just for a few days though... we are gradually warming back into the low 90s. Hopefully this is our last tango with triple digits this year!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.