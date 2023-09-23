Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Officers seize $7.5M in methamphetamine hidden inside shipment of limes at Texas-Mexico border

Packages containing 869 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.
Packages containing 869 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.(U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)
By ANNIE GIMBEL
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized close to $8 million in cocaine and methamphetamine this week.

On Sept. 20 the methamphetamine was discovered inside a shipment of limes.

“Our frontline officers continue to deploy an effective combination of inspectional experience and technology and the result this time was $7.7 million in methamphetamine in a shipment of limes,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

In total, 384 packages containing 870 pounds of methamphetamine were seized. The narcotics had a street value of $7,713,711, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The next day, officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized about 22 pounds in cocaine totaling close to $300,000 in street value.

“Narcotic interdiction continues to be a key component in the CBP border security mission,” said shared Flores. “This seizure demonstrates the result of our officers’ diligent work and dedication to stopping dangerous drugs from crossing the border.”

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating both incidents.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits with his attorneys Dan Cogdell, right,...
Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir killed in prison, officials say
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets

Latest News

Fastcast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws down field against Auburn during the first...
Johnson throws 2 TD passes after Weigman injured to lead Texas A&M to 27-10 win over Auburn
In total, the race raised more than $3,200, all of which will fund screening and survivorship...
Celebrate Life Survivors 5K Run in Waco raises awareness of cancer while raising funds for treatment
Twins spark joy throughout the community with ‘Rocksee’ the rock snake