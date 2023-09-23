Officers seize $7.5M in methamphetamine hidden inside shipment of limes at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized close to $8 million in cocaine and methamphetamine this week.

On Sept. 20 the methamphetamine was discovered inside a shipment of limes.

“Our frontline officers continue to deploy an effective combination of inspectional experience and technology and the result this time was $7.7 million in methamphetamine in a shipment of limes,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

In total, 384 packages containing 870 pounds of methamphetamine were seized. The narcotics had a street value of $7,713,711, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The next day, officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized about 22 pounds in cocaine totaling close to $300,000 in street value.

“Narcotic interdiction continues to be a key component in the CBP border security mission,” said shared Flores. “This seizure demonstrates the result of our officers’ diligent work and dedication to stopping dangerous drugs from crossing the border.”

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating both incidents.

