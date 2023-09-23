Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Stage 3 emergency condition issued after well pump failure in Bartlett

(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corporation has been working on a well in Bartlett due to a pump failure.

D & L Supply Services says the affected areas include Sharp, Davilla, Bartlett, Holland, Granger and Vilas.

The company ask all Bell-Milam-Falls WSC customers south of the Little River to restrict water use.

The part for the repair will come in sometime next week when the company says they can complete the repair.

The stage 3 notice is temporary, and the company estimates the repair will be complete within 10 days.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Waco police identify body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits with his attorneys Dan Cogdell, right,...
Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir killed in prison, officials say

Latest News

Xtra Point High School Football Show
Staff sets up George’s party zone interior just in time for Baylor vs. UT
Local business reopens tailgate spot for last Baylor vs. UT game
Papa Jack's BBQ in Waco, Texas
Papa Jack’s earns spot on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas”
KWTX News 10 at Six
Waco celebrates I-35 Globes public art project representing the city