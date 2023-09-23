Stage 3 emergency condition issued after well pump failure in Bartlett

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corporation has been working on a well in Bartlett due to a pump failure.

D & L Supply Services says the affected areas include Sharp, Davilla, Bartlett, Holland, Granger and Vilas.

The company ask all Bell-Milam-Falls WSC customers south of the Little River to restrict water use.

The part for the repair will come in sometime next week when the company says they can complete the repair.

The stage 3 notice is temporary, and the company estimates the repair will be complete within 10 days.

