1 person dead after brief police chase in Dallas

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By JULIA FALCON and ERIN JONES
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – One person is dead after a traffic stop and brief chase with police.

It happened Sunday morning around 12:40 a.m. at Barnes Ridge Road and El Captain Drive, when police spotted a stolen vehicle.

When police approached the vehicle at a traffic stop, a man pulled out a handgun and fired at police. Police returned fire, then the vehicle fled the scene and a chase ensued.

The man lost control of the car, flipping the vehicle. As police approached the vehicle, the man got out and shot at the officers again. Police returned fire and the man was hit.

The man died from his injuries.

A woman was also inside the vehicle when the crash happened, but she was not injured.

No officers were injured. Police say Chief Eddie Garcia will give an update on Tuesday.

The road will remain closed while the investigation continues.

