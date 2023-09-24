Advertise
College Station Police investigating fatal crash

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

According to police, the crash happened on the Highway 6 North feeder road in front of Mas Fajitas. The driver of the motorcycle died after being rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The inside of the feeder road was shut down but has since reopened.

