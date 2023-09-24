College Station Police investigating fatal crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

According to police, the crash happened on the Highway 6 North feeder road in front of Mas Fajitas. The driver of the motorcycle died after being rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The inside of the feeder road was shut down but has since reopened.

Officers are investigating a serious injury crash involving an SUV and a Motorcyclist on the north feeder road in front of Mas Fajitas. pic.twitter.com/1lGWZzAWba — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 24, 2023

