College Station Police investigating fatal crash
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
According to police, the crash happened on the Highway 6 North feeder road in front of Mas Fajitas. The driver of the motorcycle died after being rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The inside of the feeder road was shut down but has since reopened.
Officers are investigating a serious injury crash involving an SUV and a Motorcyclist on the north feeder road in front of Mas Fajitas. pic.twitter.com/1lGWZzAWba— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 24, 2023
