Extreme heat and strong storms possible today!

By Brady Taylor
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Extreme heat is the big story again for Sunday. Highs will be near 100°, with heat index values over 105°. A Heat Advisory is in effect through 7pm Sunday. This mixture of extreme heat and humidity leads to a lot of instability in the atmosphere across Central Texas. An approaching cold front likely will spark off strong storms across parts of North and Central Texas during the evening hours on Sunday. Most of Central Texas has been place under a SLIGHT Risk for severe weather Sunday, with the main risks being large hail and damaging straight line winds. The best potential for storms Sunday would likely be after 7pm.

We will keep scattered rain chances around Monday as our next cold front moves through. That front will drop our temperatures back to closer to normal for this time of year. Highs most of next week will be in the low 90s.

