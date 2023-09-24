Advertise
Lamar pitches a shutout, rolls past Lincoln (CA) for first win, 38-0

Robert Coleman threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and Khalan Griffin and Damashja Harris combined to run for 198 yards and a touchdown apiece to help power Lamar to a 38-0 shutout win over unaffiliated Lincoln (CA)
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Robert Coleman threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and Khalan Griffin and Damashja Harris combined to run for 198 yards and a touchdown apiece to help power Lamar to a 38-0 shutout win over unaffiliated Lincoln (CA) on Saturday night.

Coleman led the Cardinals on a five-play 75-yard opening drive, tossing a 4-yard pass to Andre Dennis for a touchdown, and followed it with a 70-yard, 12-play drive capped by a 2-yard toss to Izaha Jones. Harris scored from seven-yards out and Chris Esqueda kicked a 25-yard field goal to give Lamar a 24-0 lead at intermission.

The Oaklanders (0-5) managed just 106 total yards. TJ Goodwin completed 7 of 18 passes for 18 yards and Otis Weah carried 15 times for 48 yards.

Coleman was 15 of 19 for 192 yards for Lamar (1-3) Griffin carried 12 times for 117 yards. Harris added 81 yards on 11 carries.

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

