Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Old Dominion survives scrum with Texas A&M Commerce for 10-9 win

Jack Shields threw for 258 yards and a touchdown and a failed two-point conversion at the end preserved Old Dominion’s 10-9 win over Texas A&M-Commerce
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jack Shields threw for 258 yards and a touchdown and a failed two-point conversion at the end preserved Old Dominion’s 10-9 win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday.

Texas A&M-Commerce quarterback Josh Magana led an 11-play, 75-yard drive that lasted almost six minutes and ended with a 2-yard scoring pass to Keith Miller III with 28 seconds remaining to reduce the deficit to the final score.

Kelby Williams caught eight of Shields' 14 completions for 197 yards. Shields threw a 40-yard scoring pass to Dominic Dutton with 2:12 left in the third quarter for the game's first touchdown.

Despite the win, Old Dominion (2-2) held the ball for just less than 25 minutes.

Reggie Branch ran for 78 yards on 17 carries for the Lions (0-3).

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir killed in prison, officials say
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
The engine on the back of a trailer in the annual McGregor Founder’s Day Parade Saturday...
SpaceX participates in McGregor Founder’s Day Parade, stuns onlookers with huge raptor vacuum engine

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Semien, Seager help Rangers finish crucial AL West sweep with 9-8 win over Mariners
Houston Astros
Royals hit 4 homers, beat slumping Astros 6-5 for sweep and 6-game winning streak
He spoke no English, had no lawyer. An Afghan man's case offers a glimpse into US immigration...
He spoke no English, had no lawyer. An Afghan man’s case offers a glimpse into US immigration court
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, with the U.S. Capitol in the distance, Nov. 4,...
The Supreme Court will hear a case with a lot of ‘buts’ & ‘ifs’ over the meaning of ‘and’
Lamar pitches a shutout, rolls past Lincoln (CA) for first win, 38-0