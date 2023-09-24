One dead after crash and shooting in Harker Heights, police say

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating a crash and shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning.

On Sept. 23 at around 9:40 a.m., Harker Heights police officers responded to a vehicle crash with possible gunshots near Prospector Trail and Cattail Circle.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had a gunshot wound.

Shortly after, officers found a damaged vehicle that matched the description of the one involved in the crash.

Officers tried to do a traffic stop with the vehicle, but the driver didn’t stop.

While officers were following the vehicle, the driver crashed the car at the interception of Stillhouse Lake Road and FM 2484.

Police say the driver was taken to Baylor Scot and White in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remains at the hospital and is receiving treatment.

The victim of the shooting was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Nicola James at 11:40 a.m.

Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Johnathan Rhodan of Jarrell.

Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400 and press option two.

