Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

One dead after crash and shooting in Harker Heights, police say

(MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating a crash and shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning.

On Sept. 23 at around 9:40 a.m., Harker Heights police officers responded to a vehicle crash with possible gunshots near Prospector Trail and Cattail Circle.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had a gunshot wound.

Shortly after, officers found a damaged vehicle that matched the description of the one involved in the crash.

Officers tried to do a traffic stop with the vehicle, but the driver didn’t stop.

While officers were following the vehicle, the driver crashed the car at the interception of Stillhouse Lake Road and FM 2484.

Police say the driver was taken to Baylor Scot and White in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remains at the hospital and is receiving treatment.

The victim of the shooting was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Nicola James at 11:40 a.m.

Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Johnathan Rhodan of Jarrell.

Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400 and press option two.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits with his attorneys Dan Cogdell, right,...
Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir killed in prison, officials say
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets

Latest News

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talks with his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the...
Bo Nix, No. 10 Oregon slam brakes on Coach Prime’s ‘Cinderella story’ with a 42-6 rout of Colorado
Packages containing 869 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.
Officers seize $7.5M in methamphetamine hidden inside shipment of limes at Texas-Mexico border
Fastcast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws down field against Auburn during the first...
Johnson throws 2 TD passes after Weigman injured to lead Texas A&M to 27-10 win over Auburn