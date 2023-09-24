Advertise
Robinson Family Farms celebrate 10th anniversary as they help visitors beat the heat

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farms celebrate their tenth anniversary with new additions to their pumpkin patch, such as a super slide.

Even with the heat, co-owner Helen Robinson said they were ready to take care of visitors and the animals.

“You know it is hot were trying to make sure that at the petting zoo, they may be off in the shade they may not want to come out just yet, but keeping everyone cool and hydrated as we can,” Robinson said.

Last year a fire broke out in the parking lot and around 70 cars were destroyed.

Robinson says that incident is in the past and they are moving forward.

The farm has extended their hours from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. to help beat the heat.

People will have until Nov. 5 to visit the farm, giving people plenty of time to wait for the Fall weather to arrive.

