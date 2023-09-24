Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11PM

If you didn’t know, we changed seasons and headed into fall over the weekend… But it definitely did NOT feel fall-like outside one bit. Highs over the weekend we’re in the upper 90s and low 100s. Our normal high for this time of the year is about 10° cooler than that - Typically sitting at 89°. On top of this brutal late season heat, we had that high humidity in place too, which made it feel even worse. During our peak heating hours this weekend we had heat indices sitting between 105° and 110°! But this mixture of extreme heat and humidity has led to a lot of instability in the atmosphere across Central Texas. That instability is in place just in time for a cold front to move into Central Texas. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for ALL of Central Texas until 11PM . We’re expecting strong storms to fire up across Central Texas this evening as the front approaches from the northwest. Central Texas is under a SLIGHT Risk for severe weather this evening and night. In any strong storms, large hail possibly up to the size of hen eggs and damaging straight line winds gusting up to 70 mph will be possible along with heavy rain and lightning. As far as the storm timing goes - Storms look to fire up west of I-35 around 7PM. As storms move east/southeast, the coverage of storms will begin to build across Central Texas. We’ll likely continue to have scattered strong to severe storms in our area heading into the overnight hours.Our storm threat should gradually diminish overnight, possibly by 3 to 4 AM, but we could have a few showers and storms around the Brazos Valley into sunrise Monday. Before heading to bed - Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts.

The cold front itself will slowly slide through our area on Monday. As the front works its way through Central Texas, drier air will be moving in behind it. As drier air moves in, rain chances begin to shift further to the south. While we’re not completely free of rain from falling in Central Texas on Monday, most will miss out. We’re thinking the best chances for rain will be to the south and southeast of Waco. The better chance for severe storms on Monday will move south of Central Texas as the front pushes southward. By the time the rain is done in our area - We could see 0.10 to 0.5″ west of I-35 and 0.25″ to around an inch east of I-35. Thanks to the cold front, we’re not only going to see rain but we’re also finally going to see our temperatures drop down to around normal. Monday morning will be cloudy and warm in the low to mid 70s. The afternoon will feature a little more sunshine with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.

The rest of the week looks quiet for Central Texas with warming temperatures returning to our area. We’ll have a few pleasant mornings starting out in the mid to upper 60s. The storm system that brought the cold front into Texas will quickly race east across the nation and behind that system, another ridge of high-pressure moves back in and keeps Central Texas in the warmer and drier than normal weather pattern. We should be in the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday, but then by Wednesday through the weekend, we’re expecting highs in the low to mid 90s to return for our area. Humidity levels will be noticeable this week but not as high as last week. By the second half of the weekend we can expect our heat indices to be a few degrees hotter than the actual air temperature. Enjoy the rain and “cooler” temperatures early this week before the warmth and humidity builds back in.

