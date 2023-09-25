Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

3 teens dead, 1 victim injured in South Carolina shooting, officials say

Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.
Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.(Nick Neville)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said three teenagers died in a shooting Sunday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched after 2 p.m. to a shooting call at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road, where they found four people with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the victims were taken to a hospital, where three of them between the ages of 16 and 17 died.

The fourth victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body and has been released, deputies said. It is not known whether the victim was a minor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir killed in prison, officials say
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
The engine on the back of a trailer in the annual McGregor Founder’s Day Parade Saturday...
SpaceX participates in McGregor Founder’s Day Parade, stuns onlookers with huge raptor vacuum engine

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys...
Joshua Dobbs, James Conner lead the Cardinals to a 28-16 win over the mistake-prone Cowboys
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Kerdiles stands on the ice during the second period of an NHL...
Former NHL player Nicolas Kerdiles dies at 29 after motorcycle crash in Nashville
President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
The Biden administration is poised to allow Israeli citizens to travel to the US without a US visa
FILE - This illustration provided by NASA depicts the Osiris-Rex spacecraft at the asteroid...
NASA’s first asteroid samples land on Earth after release from spacecraft