Amber Alert issued for North Texas 3-year-old girl
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl in North Texas.
Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5:00 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 2600 Block Springvale Drive in Farmers Branch.
She is described as being 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, with a birthmark on the left side of the stomach and left leg. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and polka-dot pants.
Anyone with information is to call (972) 484-3620.
